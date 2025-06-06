A monkey in Vrindavan stole a bag full of diamond jewellery valued at INR 20 lakh from a visitor returning from a temple visit in a strange incident that stunned both locals and visitors. Abhishek Agrawal, the victim, was travelling to Vrindavan with his family from Aligarh. The family was returning home Friday after praying at the Banke Bihari Temple when the startling incident happened. A monkey abruptly jumped from behind and seized the bag Abhishek was carrying as they arrived at the Gautam Pada Tiraaha. According to reports, the bag included diamond jewellery valued at INR 20 lakh. The family was upset when the monkey vanished into the tiny lanes despite efforts to retrieve it. Phoolon Ki Holi 2025 in Vrindavan: What Is Phulera Dooj? Everything You Should Know About the Holi Festival in Mathura.

Monkey Snatches INR 20 Lakh Worth of Diamond Jewellery Bag from Tourist

अलीगढ़ (यूपी) के रहने वाले अभिषेक अग्रवाल का वृन्दावन में बंदर ज्वेलरी से भरा बैग छीनकर भाग गया, अभिषेक पूरे परिवार के साथ वृंदावन आए हुए थे। शुक्रवार को बांकेबिहारी जी के दर्शन करने के बाद वापस अलीगढ़ के लिए जा रहे थे. गौतम पाड़ा तिराहे पर अचानक एक बंदर पीछे से आता है और इनके… pic.twitter.com/luXskn74HM — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) June 6, 2025

