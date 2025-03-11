Holi, the festival of colors, is one of India’s most joyful celebrations, symbolising the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. This year it will be celebrated on Friday, March 14. It begins with Holika Dahan, where bonfires are lit to signify the burning of negativity, followed by a day of vibrant color play, music, and festive treats. Different regions celebrate Holi uniquely, but the essence remains the same—spreading love, happiness, and togetherness. Braj Ki Holi 2025 began on March 7 and Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan and Phulera Dooj in Mathura is one of the significant celebrations during the festival of Holi.

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan

Phoolon Ki Holi (Holi of Flowers) is a unique and divine celebration held at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Unlike the usual Holi played with colors, here, devotees are showered with fresh flower petals, creating a mesmerizing and serene atmosphere. This event takes place on Ekadashi, just before the main Holi festival, and is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have played Holi with flowers. The temple opens its doors for a brief period, during which priests joyfully toss petals onto the gathered devotees, filling the air with fragrance and devotion. From Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, 5 Places That Every Traveller Should Visit To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

This peaceful and spiritual version of Holi attracts thousands of visitors seeking a divine experience. Accompanied by devotional bhajans and chants of Radhe Radhe, Phoolon Ki Holi reflects the deep-rooted traditions of Braj and offers a glimpse into the playful, yet sacred, side of Krishna’s Holi celebrations. It’s a must-visit for those looking to experience Holi beyond the usual colour frenzy. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).