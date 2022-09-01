A shocking video is doing rounds on social media in which a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker is seen slapping and pushing an elderly woman in Mumbai. The incident took place on August 28, 2022. It can be seen in the video that the elderly woman is opposing the installation of a bamboo for an advertisement in front of her shop in Kamathipura, however the man first slapped her and then pushed her on the ground. Mumbai Police said that a non-cognizable offence has been lodged against the MNS worker at Nagpada Police Station.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

