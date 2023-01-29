Military bands on Sunday continued to enthrall audience at the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony as heavy rains lashes parts of Delhi and NCR. The beating retreat ceremony was under at Vijay Chowk in Delhi when rains lashed several parts of the national capital. A video of the military bands enthralling the audience amid rainfall has gone viral on social media. Beating Retreat 2023: BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day (Watch Video).

Military Bands Enthrall Audience

#WATCH | Amid rain lashing the national capital, Military bands enthrall audience at ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi (Source: President of India) pic.twitter.com/TAmdcgMCis — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

