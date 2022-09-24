On Saturday, locals in locals set the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. According to reports, the resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. So far, the Uttarakhand police have arrested three accused, including BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Ankita Bhandari. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Locals Agitating Over Receptionist’s Killing Vandalise BJP MLA Renu Bisht’s Car in Rishikesh (Watch Video).

Locals Set Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh on Fire

WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case. pic.twitter.com/7Zx0T6HJIB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

