Prasar Bharati New Services shared a video of two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a patriotic song in the Tamil Language. The Tamil patriotic piece was written by Subramania Bharathiyar, a Tamil writer and Indian independence activist. The performance got a lot of praise on Twitter and was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch Video:

WATCH | Arunachali sisters singing a Tamil patriotic song written by Subramanya Bharati @KirenRijiju#EkBharatShreshthaBharatpic.twitter.com/h2nzFPmlvM — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 21, 2022

