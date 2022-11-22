While addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani asked students to "Think Big...Think Green...& Think Digital". "As leaders of India's future, you should ensure nation leads global clean and green energy revolution. The three mantras to achieve success in this mission are Think Big...Think Green...& Think Digital," he added. Pakistan: Old Video of 70-Year-Old Man Marrying 19-Year-Old ‘Morning Walk Partner’ in Lahore Goes Viral Again.

