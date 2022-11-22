Age is just a number, and we have regularly seen this in movies. But a wedding in Pakistan has put Bollywood to shame. A couple from Pakistan got married despite having an age difference of almost 51 years. Liaquat Ali (70) married 19-year-old Shumaila Ali, his morning walk partner in Lahore. According to the reports, their love story bloomed when he decided to sing a song while jogging behind her. Assam: Man Marries Dead Girlfriend in Guwahati, Pledges Not to Marry All His Life (Watch Video).

70-Year-Old Man Marries 19-Year-Old in Pakistan:

