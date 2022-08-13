Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, participated in a tricolor Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which was announced by the Centre.

"Today morning we organised a Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati". "We all participated". "I appeal to the people of Assam to hoist the national flag in every household", said Assam Chief Minister.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in a tricolour Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati, as a part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign. pic.twitter.com/yQUV1W6kzz — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

