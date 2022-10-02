A major tragedy occured at a football match in Indonesia after angry fans invaded the pitch, leading to the death of at least 127 people in the mass riots and stampede that followed. A large number of fans ran on to the pitch after Arema Football club's defeat to Persebaya after which the violence broke out. The incident happened in the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang in East Java.

Fans Invade Pitch leading to Massive Violence at Football Match in Indonesia:

#WATCH | At least 127 people died after violence at a football match in Indonesia, last night. The deaths occurred when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in East Java (Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/j7Bet6f9mE — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

