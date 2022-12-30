In a shocking incident that took place in Assam's Baksa, a one-horned rhinoceros was seen chasing a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park. A video of the one-horned rhinoceros chasing the tourist vehicle has gone viral on social media In the 31-second video clip, the animal is seen chasing the tourist vehicle which seems to be on a jungle safari at Manas National Park. Speaking to news agency ANI, Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, Manas National Park said, "This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported." President Droupadi Murmu Says Development of Assam Could Be Engine of Growth for Northeastern Region.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Baksa, Assam | One-horned rhinoceros seen chasing tourist vehicle in Manas National Park, video goes viral "This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported," says Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, Manas National Park (Viral visuals confirmed by Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/WqLJP006x9 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

