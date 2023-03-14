BJP workers are protesting against the Punjab Congress leader, SS Randhawa, for his comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insulting the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. He said, "Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred," and he further added we don't know whether it was “done to fight to elections.” Moreover, he compared Adani with East India Company and that PM Modi has brought him. Rajasthan: BJP Workers and Leaders Protest Over Issues Raised by Pulwama Martyrs Widows in Jaipur (See Pics).

BJP Workers Protest Against Punjab Congress Leader SS Randhawa's Comment

#WATCH | BJP workers in Rajasthan's Jaipur protest against Punjab Congress leader SS Randhawa's controversial remark against PM Modi pic.twitter.com/UKccFtznzv

— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)