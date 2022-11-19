A video footage has emerged which shows Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail cell. This comes days after Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to Jain. Satyendar Jain To Remain in Jail; CBI Court Rejects Bail Application of Delhi Minister in Money Laundering Case

Watch Video:

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

