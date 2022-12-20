Indian women's hockey team recently won the FIH Nations Cup by defeating Spain in the finals. This win has also helped the Indian team to qualify for next season's FIH Women's Pro League. Following the victory, the Indian team celebrated in style. The video of the Indian team celebrating has now gone viral. India Women's Hockey Team Wins FIH Women's Nations Cup, Qualifies For FIH Women's Pro League.

Indian Women's Hockey Celebrate

Watch | Celebration of #TeamIndia Women's Hockey team who returned home after winning the Women's FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022.@ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/vUQfeUY3mO — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 20, 2022

