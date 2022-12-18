India Women's Hockey team continues to have consistent success under coach Janneke Schopman as after Commonwealth Games Bronze, India wins the FIH Women's Hockey Nations Cup beating Spain by a margin of 1-0 in the final. With the win India qualify directly for the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 season. Janneke Schopman, India Women’s Hockey Team Coach, Says ‘I Have Seen Glimpses of What This Hockey Team Can Achieve’

India Wins FIH Women's Nations Cup

That @thehockeyindia trophy lift 🥹🇮🇳🏆 Winners of the #FIHNationsCup and qualification to the #FIHProLeague 👏 Watch all the highlights on the @watchdothockey app 📲 pic.twitter.com/yKE5zz9HRy — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 17, 2022

