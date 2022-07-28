Hareli Tihar festival is being celebrated in the entire state of Chhattisgarh today, including capital Raipur. Many programs were organised at CM House. On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel participated in many functions, and wished for the prosperity of the state. During this, the Chief Minister fed holy cow with fodder and worshiped her.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel celebrates Hareli Festival in Raipur pic.twitter.com/kHTWoGQCAn — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 28, 2022

