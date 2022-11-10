According to reports, a clash between two groups of students broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Reportedly, outsiders are also involved in fight too. Videos of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the clash broke out due to personal dispute. The Delhi police said that two students injured have been injured in the clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Clash Between Two Group of Students at JNU

#Delhi Two students injured in a #Clash between two groups of students in #JNU over a personal dispute: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/6Z4Lcc2FzL — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) November 10, 2022

Clashes between two groups of students at JNU, outsiders involved in fight too, cops on campus — Newsd (@GetNewsd) November 10, 2022

