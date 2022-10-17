On Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casted their vote to elect the new party president, at the AICC office in Delhi. Earlier, Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casted his vote in Bengaluru.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Cast Their Vote

#WATCH | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi & party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote to elect the new party president, at the AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aErRUpRVv0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

A Proud Occasion for Democracy

