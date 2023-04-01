Ten months after he was awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from a Patiala jail Saturday. He was sentenced on May 19 last year and surrendered before a Patiala court a day later on May 20. He underwent the sentence and completed his term on Saturday and walked free from Patiala Central Jail. Navjot Singh Sidhu to Walk Out of Jail After Ten Months, Supporters to Welcome Former Punjab Congress President Out of Patiala Prison With Dhol (Watch Video).

Navjot Sidhu Released From Jail

#WATCH | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case pic.twitter.com/kzVB2vMnpk — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)