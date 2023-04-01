After spending about 10 months in Patiala’s central jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will walk free on Saturday. Ahead of his release, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the prison to welcome him. ‘Dhol’ players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician. Navjot Singh Sidhu To Be Released Soon: Fans, Supporters Throng Patiala Jail to Welcome Congress Leader.

Dhol Welcome For Navjot Singh Sidhu

#WATCH | Punjab: Dhols being played outside the jail in Patiala where Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was jailed in a road rage case, will be released today. pic.twitter.com/ktALjRs4qG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)