In a show of exemplary courage, a woman in Punjab's Patiala beat up a man who allegedly tried to molest her. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, September 21. In a video which went viral, the woman can be seen grabbing the man by his collar and beating him. An onlooker recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The 31-second-long video shows the woman fighting tooth and nail with the accused.

Woman Slaps Man Multiple Times After He Tries to Molest Her in Punjab's Patiala

पटियाला में युवती ने लगाया युवक पर छेड़छाड़ का आरोप और की जमकर धुनाई। pic.twitter.com/Ji8VyzBnbY — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Gagandeep Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

