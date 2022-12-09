Congress Party on Friday held its Legislature Party meeting at its office in Shimla. The Congress Legislature Party meeting is underway to decide the next chief minister in Himachal Pradesh after claiming victory in the recently held assembly elections in the state. Congress Party won 40 seats out of 68 constituencies in the state. Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and others are present in the meeting. The announcement on next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is expected after the conclusion of the meet. Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh’s Supporters Block Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Carcade in Shimla (Watch Video).

Watch: Congress Legislature Party Meeting Underway in Shimla

