On Wednesday, Congress workers in Karnataka's Kalaburagi were seen celebrating after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as party president. It must be noted that Kalaburagi (earlier known as Gulbarga) is home district of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new Congress President after he received 7,897 votes, while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed to secure only 1,072.

Congress Workers Celebrate in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

#WATCH | Congress workers celebrated in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as party president yesterday Kalaburagi (earlier known as Gulbarga) is home district of Mallikarjun Kharge. pic.twitter.com/XWNFRqkeBN — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)