A Himalayan Black Bear named Daddy was seen playing with ice in West Bengal's Siliguri to beat the blistering heat. In the video posted by ANI, it can be seen that the Black Bear is rubbing a big piece of ice on its body to get some respite from the scorching heat.

#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MbZng8SlX4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)