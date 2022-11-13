Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the views of opposition parties on the presence of lotus flower in the logo of India’s G-20 presidency in 2023, which was launched by the Prime Minister recently. The Defence Minister said lotus is the national flower, connected with India’s cultural identity. He was addressing an event in Jhajjar, Haryana on November 13, 2022.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Defence Min says, "PM released logo for G20. Logo had a Lotus. People say it's BJP symbol. There's a limit! Lotus was declared national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol. In 1857 struggle, freedom fighters fought with roti in one hand & lotus in another..." pic.twitter.com/GmM6YMuFey — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

