India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15. To mark the occasion, several historic monuments were lit up in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022. On the eve of I-day, Delhi's India gate was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day. Similarly, the Bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building was also lit up.

Check it Out:

#WATCH | Delhi: India Gate gleams in tricolour an evening before the country celebrates its 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/utw4PRpR0w — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building, lit up in tricolour on the eve of 76th Independence Day of country pic.twitter.com/cvAwqS6qjY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)