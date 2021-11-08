BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani turned 94 on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP’s National President JP Nadda met Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/PZrDwuhMpj — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

