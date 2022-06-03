On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2022, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' in New Delhi. Hundreds of people including Union Minister Anurag Thakur were seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Delhi.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur launches nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' on #WorldBicycleDay pic.twitter.com/syKPgiYuuv — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)