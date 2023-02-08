The district administration and forest officials on Wednesday successfully rescued the leopard that entered the Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the big cat had entered the premises of Ghaziabad court. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. Several people were injured after the big cat entered the Ghaziabad district court premises. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Enters Premises of Ghaziabad District Court, Injures Several People (Watch Video).

#WATCH | District administration and forest officials successfully rescued the leopard that entered Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh, earlier today pic.twitter.com/vv9ciwcBEJ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)