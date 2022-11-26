On Saturday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will orbit Earth Observation Satellite-6 (EOS-6) with a French payload, a third generation satellite in the Oceansat series. Besides, ISRO will also orbit eight other nano satellites on the morning of November 26. According to ISRO, the EOS-6/Oceansat will provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload capabilities and application areas. As ISRO sets to orbit the Earth Observation Satellite-6, watch the live streaming of the event here. Earth Observation Satellite-6 Launch: ISRO to Orbit Indo-French Satellite, Eight Other Nano Satellites Tomorrow (Watch Video).

Watch ISRO Orbit Indo-French Satellite

