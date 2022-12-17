A major fire was reported at an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon of Shirur town in Pune on Saturday afternoon. According to the fire department, six fire tenders have reached the spot, and an operation to douse the fire is underway. Meanwhile, at least two workers were injured in the mishap. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Pune Fire:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Lfkum8hqNq — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

