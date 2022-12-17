A major fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Saturday. According to the reports, eight fire tenders are at the spot, and fire-tending operations are underway. The cause of the blaze is unknown. Reportedly, several people are feared to be trapped inside the hospital. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hospital Basement in GK-1 Area, No Casualties, Say Officials .

Mumbai Fire:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/iiKUAIGEAh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)