Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi after reaching her residence on Friday. Her last rites will be held today. Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 today. In the video, PM Modi is seen carrying the mortal remains of his mother. Heeraben Modi Dies: Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Other Leaders and Netizens Express Deepest Condolences to PM Narendra Modi After His Mother Passed Away (Check Tweets).

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Carries Mortal Remains of His Mother Heeraben Modi

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)