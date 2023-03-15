The Customs Department has seized nearly 1.2 kg of gold from the slipper of a passenger at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday. The market value of the gold found is estimated to be around Rs 69.40 lakh. The passenger had arrived at Bengaluru from Bangkok via an IndiGo flight. Watch video of officials recovering the gold from slipper of the accused passenger below. Delhi: Man Held by Customs at IGI Airport for Smuggling Wrist Watches, Including One Worth Rs 27.09 Crore; Watch Video.

Watch Gold Worth Rs 70 Lakh Being Seized by Customs at Bengaluru Airport:

#WATCH | Gold weighing 1.2 kg worth Rs 69.40 lakh seized from a slipper of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok in Bengaluru by IndiGo flight: Customs pic.twitter.com/4dBwb5Dhpv

— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

