A massive broke out in the godown of RO Plant in Pratapnagar area of Vadodara. According to reports, the fire spread to 4-5 adjacent shops. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Prashant Vihar Area; Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in the godown of RO Plant in Pratapnagar area of Vadodara, and spreads to 4-5 adjacent shops. Five fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualties/injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/65NSp6DpAd — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

