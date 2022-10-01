Massive fire broke out at a mall in Gurugram on Saturday morning. Several fire tenders were rushed to the site after a blaze was reported at Global Foyer mall situated on the Golf Course road in Gurugram. Three people were stuck inside the mall due to smoke, but they were rescued.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, several fire tenders on spot; more details awaited pic.twitter.com/OtwJjmKf59 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

