The himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022. In the video, ITBP personnel can be seen performing yoga on a snow-covered mountain peak.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022.

