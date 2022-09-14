The King of Bhutan, HM Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, September 14. After the meeting, both the King and Prime Minister Modi posed for photographers while shaking hands.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | HM Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan meets with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/j85ZFbrSxR — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

