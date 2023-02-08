Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday stood her ground and defended her alleged use of the offensive word in the Lok Sabha yesterday. The TMC MP said she will call an apple an apple and not an orange. "I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me...I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange...if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story," she further added. #Harami Trends on Twitter After Mahua Moitra Caught on Camera Using Unparliamentary Word in Lok Sabha, Netizens Slam TMC MP As Video Goes Viral.

Mahua Moitra Stands Her Ground:

#WATCH | I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me...I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange...if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story...: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS pic.twitter.com/R8CMa5akGJ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Mahua Moitra Defends Herself:

Delhi | BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there's patriarchy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS pic.twitter.com/pIKA4yCgJw — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

