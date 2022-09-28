In a video that has gone viral on social media, Indian Army jawans can be seen singing 'Sandese Aate Hain' as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. During Rajnath Singh's visit, Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied him.

Army Jawans Sing 'Sandese Aate Hain'

