Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent was seen warming up before the parade rehearsal amid the dense fog at Vijay Chowk in the morning today. This year, the week-long celebration of Republic Day would continue till January 30, Martyrs' Day.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent warming up before the parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk in the morning today pic.twitter.com/is9gQZBU1Q — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

