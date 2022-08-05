As members of the Congress party holds a nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Inflation has risen beyond the limit; the government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting."

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Inflation has risen beyond the limit; the government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party holds nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment pic.twitter.com/YQky2PGzfc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

