In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers are seen chanting 'Badri Vishal Ki Jai'. On June 2, an ITBP team of mountaineers scaled the Mount Abi Gamin peak (24,131 feet). The ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | ITBP mountaineers chant 'Badri Vishal Ki Jai'. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers scaled the Mount Abi Gamin peak (24,131 feet) on 2nd June. ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions. pic.twitter.com/9zZb6xuWRa — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)