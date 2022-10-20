Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil on Thursday sparked controversy over his remarks on Jihad in Gita. In a video, it can be seen that The ex Home Minister said "It's said there's a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam if someone doesn't understand clean idea, power can be used, it's mentioned in Quran & Gita." He further said that "Shri Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in Mahabharat." Also Read | Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan Says ‘People Rich Without Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi’ (Watch Video).

Watch: Shivraj Patil's Remark Over Jihad in Gita

