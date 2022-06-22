Tumultuous flow in the Tawi River of Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rainfall in Toldi Nullah of Udhampur district on Wednesday, June 22. The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have sounded flood alert in parts of union territory following incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast an improvement in the weather from the afternoon onwards.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Tumultuous flow in Tawi river as the river swells due to incessant rainfall in Toldi Nullah area in Udhampur district pic.twitter.com/VpoYjgYGRh — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

