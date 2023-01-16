The National Conference (NC)'s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Monday claimed that the central government planned both the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed Indian Army personnel. Speaking on Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, Kamal said, "It is almost clear that it was planned by the government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies. Until it is clear as to who is the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the government of India." India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As ‘Designated Terrorist’.

All Fingers Point Toward Agencies of Govt of India:

#WATCH | Jammu:Speaking on Uri & Pulwama terror attacks, NC Addl Genl Secy Mustafa Kamal says, "Almost clear that it was planned by Govt of India.We didn't see their photos or bodies...Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of Govt of India..." pic.twitter.com/Rori9OVEkt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)