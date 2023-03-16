Three persons in Karnataka were injured after a gas pipeline of GAIL, broke causing explosion in Bengaluru. The incident took place in city's HSR layout in Sector 7. The gas reportedly leaked into a couple of houses while Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board was digging the road in the locality. A CCTV video of the blast in GAIL gas pipeline also surfaced on the internet. Uttar Pradesh: Roof of Cold Storage Godown Collapses in Sambhal, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

GAIL Supply Pipe Leaks in Bengaluru:

#WATCH | Karnataka: 3 people were injured after a GAIL gas pipeline broke causing explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, Sector 7. Bangalore Water Supply &Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/jkTtlvfys4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Karnataka | 3 people were injured after a GAIL gas pipeline broke causing explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, Sector 7. Bangalore Water Supply &Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses. pic.twitter.com/tr5e8VdVPk — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

