In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, the roof of a cold storage godown collapsed Sambhal. As per reports, the incident took place in the Chandausi area of Sambhal when the roof of a cold storage godown collapses. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, several people are feared to be trapped. So far, no casualty has been reported. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Juveniles Apprehended for Raping 10-Year-Old Girl in Sambhal.

Roof of Cold Storage Godown Collapses

#WATCH | Several people feared trapped as the roof of a cold storage godown collapses in the Chandausi area of Sambhal, UP pic.twitter.com/ELZO6wbHCc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023

