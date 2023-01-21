A road in Karnataka's Bengaluru developed a massive sinkhole days after a similar incident on the Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road. A portion of the Ittamadu Main Road in Maruti Nagar caved in on Saturday morning. ANI reported that the affected portion has been barricaded to prevent any mishap. Smart City work is going on nearby. Bengaluru: Portion of Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road Caved In 2 Days After Asphalting (See Pics).

Portion of Ittamadu Main Road Caves In:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A portion of Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caved in this morning. The affected portion has been barricaded to prevent any mishap. Smart City work is going on nearby. pic.twitter.com/1V84COHZdV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)