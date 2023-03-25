A major security breach took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka. As per reports, the incident took place during PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Davanagere when a man allegedly tried to run towards his convoy. The suspect was later detained by police. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows a man trying to run toward PM Modi's convoy during his roadshow in the state. However, he was detained by police officials. PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: Mumbai Police Arrested Man Who Enter Rally Posing as Army Soldier.

Security Breach During PM Modi's Roadshow in Davanagere

#WATCH | Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davanagere, earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by police. (Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nibVxzgekz — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)